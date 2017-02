Motorists are being asked to avoid the scene of an accident near Glenn Innes

THE New England Highway is closed at Stonehenge south of Glen Innes due to a car crash which has brought down power lines near Surrey Park Court.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or allow plenty of additional travel time.

Emergency services and traffic crews are at the crash site.

For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701