HIGHWAY CRASHES: Traffic affected near Ballina and Woodburn
AUTHORITIES are urging people to take extra care on the Pacific Highway near Ballina, after a crash this morning.
According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened just after 10am, near the Tamarind Dr off-ramp.
Northbound traffic is being affected.
Emergency services are at the scene, although it is not known whether anyone is injured.
Further south, drivers are experiencing significant delays at Woodburn as a result of holiday traffic, and there are also early reports of a second car crash on the highway near New Italy.
Live Traffic NSW has urged travellers to consider using the Summerland Way as an alternative route.