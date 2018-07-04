Menu
HIGHWAY CRASH: Emergency services rush to car crash

Alison Paterson
by
4th Jul 2018 9:16 AM

A MAN has been taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruxner Highway this morning.

A spokeswoman from NSW Ambulance Media said the crash happened at McKees Hill, east of Lismore, just after 8am.

"A call came through to us at 8.15am but neither of the two patients required transport to hospital," she said.

"The incident involved a 35-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man and one of them was privately transported to hospital with facial injuries and chest pains."

She said the other patient suffered minor injuries.

