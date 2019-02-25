Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POLICE: The area has a new
POLICE: The area has a new John Gass
News

Highway crash causes afternoon traffic delays

Aisling Brennan
by
25th Feb 2019 4:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 4.20pm: THE crash site along the Pacific Highway has been cleared by emergency services. 

However, drivers can still expect some traffic delays if driving along the Pacific Highway near Boundary Creek Rd at Broadwater.

ORIGINAL:

A CAR and a truck have collided along the Pacific Highway at Broadwater this afternoon.

Emergency services and Roads and Maritime services are attending the scene.

Traffic is affected in both directions along the Pacific Highway near Boundary Creek Rd at Broadwater.

Drivers are being warned to allow for extra travel time and drive with caution near the scene.

More to come.

broadwater pacific highway
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Planning panel approves $22m coastal housing estate

    premium_icon Planning panel approves $22m coastal housing estate

    Council News CONSTRUCTION on the development could begin as soon as April this year.

    Woman accused of lighting fire faces court

    premium_icon Woman accused of lighting fire faces court

    News The fire threatened a number of properties on the weekend

    Ladies, meet Billy, our new MAFS groom

    premium_icon Ladies, meet Billy, our new MAFS groom

    TV Lennox man will be part of a world first for the TV franchise