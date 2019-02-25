Highway crash causes afternoon traffic delays

POLICE: The area has a new

John Gass

UPDATE 4.20pm: THE crash site along the Pacific Highway has been cleared by emergency services.

However, drivers can still expect some traffic delays if driving along the Pacific Highway near Boundary Creek Rd at Broadwater.

ORIGINAL:

A CAR and a truck have collided along the Pacific Highway at Broadwater this afternoon.

Emergency services and Roads and Maritime services are attending the scene.

Traffic is affected in both directions along the Pacific Highway near Boundary Creek Rd at Broadwater.

Drivers are being warned to allow for extra travel time and drive with caution near the scene.

More to come.