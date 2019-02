Wires are blocking both lanes of the Pacific Highway at Woodburn.

DRIVERS are being warned of lengthy delays on the Pacific Highway at Woodburn this morning, with wires down on the highway.

Live Traffic NSW said the wires were currently being dealt with by emergency services and a utility company.

Traffic is being held in both directions, however it is not known at this stage how long the highway will be closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take an alternative route.

More to come.