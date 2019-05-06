Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Highway closed, two trapped after serious truck crash

Hayden Johnson
by
6th May 2019 7:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Brisbane Valley Highway is closed after a serious truck crash in the early hours of this morning.

The serious single-truck crash happened at Wivenhoe Pocket between Wivenhoe Dam and Fernvale.

About 3.40am the truck has overturned after it left the highway and hit a number of trees.

Two men are trapped in the truck and are believed to have serious injuries.

The road between Wivenhoe Pocket and Fernvale will be closed most of the day, and motorists are advised to take a detour through Lowood.

The Forensic Crash Unit attended the location and are conducting investigations into the crash.

Investigators are seeking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam to contact the police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

brisbane valley highway crash editors picks fernvale queensland police truck crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Heartbroken family say 'thank you' for love and support

    premium_icon Heartbroken family say 'thank you' for love and support

    Health "IT'S one day at a time and one foot in front of the other at the moment, and I just want to thank everyone.”

    Lake road will close forever this week

    premium_icon Lake road will close forever this week

    Council News The decision divided a community

    Need to vote early? Polling booths open on Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Need to vote early? Polling booths open on Northern Rivers

    Politics Here's everything you need to know if you want to vote early

    New $40 million mega hotel proposed for town

    premium_icon New $40 million mega hotel proposed for town

    Business Three-storey development would have a private rooftop pool and bar