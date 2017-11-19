HEAD ON: Footage shows cars ablaze

Two cars exploded in flames after they collided. Photo: JARRARD POTTER.

UPDATED, 1pm: The Pacific Highway has been re-opened.

INITIAL REPORT, 11am:

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a head-on collision on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra, near Grafton.

At 10am on Sunday police attempted to stop a Nissan X-Trail travelling southbound on the highway at Ulmarra.

After the driver failed to stop, police initiated a pursuit after the vehicle.

That vehicle crossed over to the northbound lanes and hit an oncoming four wheel drive.

Dramatic vision of Ulmarra highway collision: Vision of cars on fire after a two-car collision on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra. Vision courtesy Issac Bignell.

Those vehicles caught alight, with plumes of black smoke visible to motorists in the area.

Both drivers were extricated from the vehicles and rushed to Coffs Harbour Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are still making enquiries into the incident.

No charges have been laid.

The Pacific Highway is closed in both directions.

Updates to come.