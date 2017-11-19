Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

HEAD ON: Footage shows cars ablaze

Two cars exploded in flames after they collided. Photo: JARRARD POTTER.
Two cars exploded in flames after they collided. Photo: JARRARD POTTER.
Alina Rylko
by

UPDATED, 1pm: The Pacific Highway has been re-opened.

Photos
View Gallery

INITIAL REPORT, 11am:

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a head-on collision on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra, near Grafton. 

At 10am on Sunday police attempted to stop a Nissan X-Trail travelling southbound on the highway at Ulmarra.

After the driver failed to stop, police initiated a pursuit after the vehicle.

That vehicle crossed over to the northbound lanes and hit an oncoming four wheel drive.


Those vehicles caught alight, with plumes of black smoke visible to motorists in the area. 

Both drivers were extricated from the vehicles and rushed to Coffs Harbour Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are still making enquiries into the incident.

No charges have been laid.

The Pacific Highway is closed in both directions.

Updates to come.

Topics:  coffs harbour editors picks head-on crash injuries pacific highway

Lismore Northern Star
One bloke who's had a hell of a life

One bloke who's had a hell of a life

NOW the bush poet has "unexpectedly” written his autobiography.

VIDEO: Why Mullum Music Fest is so good for the town

MIRACLE: The music parade went ahead despite some wet weather.

Director Glenn Wright said the event will not grow any bigger

Mullum Music Fest parade going ahead despite weather

UMBRELLA ADVISED: The sky is still dark in Mullumbimby this morning

Festival organisers confirm weather hasn't rained out parade.

James Reyne crawls to Lennox Head

HITS: Legendary singer/songwriter James Reyne is coming to Lennox Head.

A Crawl To Now is his new show

Local Partners