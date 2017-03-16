Highway closed in both directions after crash

UPDATE 9.15am: POLICE have confirmed that all occupants of the two cars are out of the vehicles and are being taken to hospital.

UPDATE 8.20am: FOUR ambulances are at the scene of a serious, two-car crash on the Bruxner Hwy.

Paramedics are treating a man aged in his 50s, a 17-year-old man and a woman in her 50s.

The woman is being treated for back and chest injuries.

Motorists travelling south bound are asked to use Caniaba Rd and those travelling northbound are to use Coraki Rd.

The diversion is not suitable for heavy vehicles.

THURSDAY 8.15am: THE Bruxner Hwy is closed in both directions at South Gundurimba after a serious crash this morning.

It is understood the crash occurred shortly after 8am.

Live Traffic NSW is reporting that there are persons trapped.

More to come.