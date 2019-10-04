Menu
Live Traffic NSW location of a three-vehicle crash south of Grafton
Breaking

Emergency services on scene of three-car crash

Jarrard Potter
by
4th Oct 2019 7:25 PM

THE Pacific Highway has been closed in both directions following a three-car crash south of Grafton.

Emergency services responded to the collision at Clarenza, near Four Mile Ln at around 7.01pm.

Initial reports indicate one person was trapped in the crash.

Emergency services are on the scene, and heavy traffic delays are expected. Live Traffic NSW is reporting the following diversions are now in place:

For vehicles up to 19m:

  • Northbound - Eight Mile Ln, Wooli Rd and Tucabia-Tyndale Rd, return to Pacific Hwy.
  • Southbound can do the same or travel from Grafton on Orara Way to travel on West High St to Coffs Harbour.

B-doubles are being parked.

MORE TO COME.

Grafton Daily Examiner

