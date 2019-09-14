HIGHWAY CLOSED: Fire continues to spread

Fire fighting efforts between Drake and Tabulam against raging bushfire in the region.

A BUSH fire is burning in bushland south of Drake, Tabulam and the Bruxner Highway.

The fire has burnt more than 50,900 hectares and is being controlled.

The Bruxner Highway is closed in both directions between Tenterfield and Drake.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use Summerland Way, Gwydir Highway and New England Highway instead.

This is a lengthy detour so motorists should allow plenty of extra travel time.

Emergency services crews are at the site of the bush fire.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com.

Current Situation

The fire is continuing to spread in a number of directions due to winds and local terrain.

The fire continues to burn to the west of the Clarence River in the Girard State Forest.

Firefighters are currently undertaking backburning in a number of areas across the fire ground, this will continue as conditions allow. People in the area may notice an increase of smoke and fire as these burns are undertaken.

Advice

Residents should be continue to monitor for smoke and embers. These embers may start spot fires ahead of the main fire front. Follow advice of firefighters working in the area.

If you are in the area of Drake, Ewingar, Sandy Place, Tilbaroo and areas on the western side of the Clarence River, follow your bush fire survival plan and ensure you know what you'll do if conditions change.

People in areas on the eastern side of the Clarence River should monitor conditions closely. Ensure you know what you will do if the fire impacts on your property.

If you live in the area but are away from your home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

Other Information

A Disaster Assistance Point has opened at the Drake Information Centre, Fairfield Street, Drake and will operate between 1pm and 4pm today and tomorrow.

Members of the public can register their details prior to attending the Evacuation Centre. Visit the Register Find Reunite site at https://register.redcross.org.au and register for the 'Bushfire in Tenterfield'.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.