Man, 23, airlifted to hospital after being hit by car

UPDATE, 7am: A MAN who was hit by a van early this morning is lucky to be alive, police say.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said at 3.54am, a 23-year-old local man was walking on the Bruxner Highway near Duck Creek Mountain Rd when he was struck by a Hiace van.

"The pedestrian suffered a broken arm and serious head and internal injuries.," Insp Vandergriend said.

"He was airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition, although he is not critical at this stage.

"The 64-year-old driver of the van, also a local man, was taken for mandatory testing.

"He was not injured."

Insp Vandergriend said the injured pedestrian was very lucky to be alive, considering he was hit in a 100km/h zone in an area where there were no street lights.

A contra flow is now in place on the Bruxner Highway as local police wrap up their initial investigations on the scene.

Investigations are continuing.

Drivers are urged to take extra care in the area.

Original story: THE Bruxner Highway is still closed after a crash between a car and a pedestrian early this morning.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened near Duck Creek Mountain Rd just after 4am.

Emergency services are still on the scene and the highway closed in both directions.

Diversions are in place.

Eastbound vehicles should divert at Lismore and use Bangalow Rd/Lismore Rd then M1 Pacific Mwy.

Westbound drivers should travel north on M1 Pacific Mwy to Bangalow, then Lismore/Banglaow Rd.

Local diversions are in place for light vehicles.