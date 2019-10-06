Highway closed after four-vehicle crash

A four-car crash north of Harwood has closed the Pacific Highway in both directions

EMERGENCY services have responded to crash between three cars and a caravan on the Pacific Highway north of Harwood this afternoon.

The collision has seen the Pacific Highway closed in both directions.

Initial reports indicate a victim has been trapped in the crash.

The crash is about 2km north of the Harwood Bridge.

Motorists should divert via Summerland Way and Bruxner Highway in both directions.

Emergency services are at the crash site attempting to free a person trapped in one of the vehicles.

Traffic crews are also responding.

The crash is the second major incident on Clarence Valley roads this October long weekend following a two-car head-on on Friday night which claimed the life of one person, and injured another four people.

MORE TO COME.