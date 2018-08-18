Menu
The incident occurred on the Pacific Mwy.
Breaking

Highway traffic heavy after car, trailer rolled over

JASMINE BURKE
by
18th Aug 2018 4:00 PM

Update 4.38pm: ONE of two southbound lanes are closed on the Pacific Motorway after a single vehicle and trailer rolled over.

Live Traffic advise of heavy traffic conditions.

Update 4.20pm: TWO ambulance crews are on scene at the Pacific Motorway, Ocean Shores near the bridge after a single vehicle and trailer rolled over.

Drew Johnson from NSW Ambulance Media said crews got the call at around 3.15pm.

He said the accident occurred near the bridge and a private road was the nearest cross street to the incident.

"No one was trapped," Mr Johnson said.

"One person has been taken to Byron central hospital with minor injuries."

Robyn Sheffield posted to Facebook: "Bad smash on highway near Brunswick turnoff might be worth avoiding for awhile. This at 3.30 pm."

Original: THE Pacific Motorway is closed in a southbound direction at Yelgun after a five-vehicle accident occurred at around 3.30pm at Brunswick Valley Way, Billinudgel.

Diversions are in place at Tweed Valley Way according to Live Traffic.

Emergency services are in attendance.

More to come.

