Highway changes you need to know if you're hitting the road

Changes are in place along the Pacific highway as the upgrade progresses. Caitlan Charles

CHANGED traffic conditions and night work continue next week on the Pacific Highway to progress the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

From Monday December 3, there will be five nights of work on the Pacific Highway at New Italy. Work will involve line marking and installing barriers and guard rails. Southbound motorists can expect a lane closure, a reduced speed limit of 60km/h and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

From Monday, there will be six days of work on the Pacific Highway at Devils Pulpit to install drainage. Motorists travelling north can expect a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and traffic control in place between 6am and 6pm.

Further south on Monday, there will be one night of work on the Pacific Highway at Maclean to remove concrete traffic barriers. There will be a lane closure, reduced speed limit and traffic control in place between 6pm and 6am.

From Tuesday December 4, there will be two nights of road maintenance work on the Pacific Highway at Devils Pulpit. Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Further south from Tuesday to Thursday, there will be two nights of work on the Pacific Highway between Harwood and Chatsworth Island. Work will involve line marking, road sealing and removing traffic barriers. There will be lane closures, a reduced speed limit and traffic control in place between 6pm and 6am.

Also on Thursday, there will be one night of work on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater to carry out asphalting and line marking, and to install signage. There will be lane closures, a reduced speed limit and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

A 56-metre long oversize and over mass delivery will be transported along the Pacific Highway from Port Macquarie to Broadwater on Sunday December 9. Motorists may experience minor delays and are advised to be patient and take caution when approaching the vehicle. Police will escort the delivery and motorists should follow their direction when required.

A lane closure and reduced speed limit of 80km/h will remain in place on both the northbound and the southbound dual carriageway of the Pacific Highway at Devils Pulpit until December. The closures are needed to help ensure the safety of motorists and the project team while work is carried out on and beside the existing highway.

Additional changes to local roads

Oversize and over mass deliveries are continuing as the project team moves more than 8500 large concrete pieces from precast yards in Macksville, Coffs Harbour, Tamworth and Brisbane to site. Motorists can see where the trucks are travelling by using the project team's PAC real time delivery map at rms.nsw.gov.au/w2b.

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control will be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control as short delays are expected at most locations.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.