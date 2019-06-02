Highway changes you need to know about

Traffic conditions will change to allow for highway work to continue.

Traffic conditions will change to allow for highway work to continue. Contributed

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from Monday June 3 to Sunday June 9 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

From Monday, there will be a reduced speed limit of 60km/h for six days on the Pacific Highway between Pimlico and Emigrant Creek to allow work to safely continue building the upgrade.

Also from Monday, there will be four nights of work on the Pacific Highway between Devils Pulpit and Woodburn for line marking, securing traffic barriers and excavation work. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Further south from Monday, there will be four nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Mororo to carry out line marking and asphalting. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

On Tuesday, there will be one day of work on the Pacific Highway at Maclean to install guardrails. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control.

Additional changes to local roads

From Monday, asphalting, traffic barrier installation and line marking will be carried out for three days on Eight Mile Lane at Glenugie. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h.

Local traffic will be diverted onto the completed overpass bridge on Eight Mile Lane at Glenugie next week.

There will be no roadwork carried out on the Pacific Highway between Kew and the Queensland border from 6am Friday June 7 to 6pm Tuesday June 11 due to the high traffic volumes expected for the Queen's Birthday long weekend. Emergency maintenance and safety repair work will be carried out as required.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.