Highway changes you need to know about

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from Monday April 8 to Friday April 12 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

There will be no roadwork carried out on the Pacific Highway between Kew and the Queensland border from 6am Friday April 12 to 6am Monday April 15 due to the high traffic volumes expected for the NSW school holidays. Emergency maintenance and safety repair work will be carried out as required during this period.

From Monday, there will be two nights of work on the Pacific Highway between New Italy and Woodburn for asphalting and work to install signage and drainage. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Also from Monday, there will be two nights of line marking and traffic barrier installation on the Pacific Highway at the intersection of Pimlico Road, Pimlico. Southbound motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages between 6pm and 6am.

Line marking, traffic barrier installation and asphalting will be carried out for four nights on the Pacific Highway between Mororo and Jackybulbin Flat from Monday. Motorists can expect lane closures, a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Line marking, road maintenance and traffic barrier installation will be carried out for two nights on the Pacific Highway between Maclean and Chatsworth Island from Monday. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

From Monday, concrete bridge girders will be lifted over the Pacific Highway at the new Chatsworth

Road South overpass, Chatsworth Island, for two nights. Motorists can expect stoppages of up to ten minutes while four girders are installed between 6pm and 6am. Alternative routes are available via the Bruxner Highway and Summerland Way for motorists travelling between Grafton and Ballina.

From Tuesday, traffic will be temporarily moved onto a new section of the Pacific Highway near the southern end of Trustums Hill Road at Woodburn. This arrangement will be in place for about three months while drainage is installed under the existing highway.

From Wednesday, Pimlico Road will permanently change to left in and left out only at the existing intersection of the Pacific Highway at Pimlico. Northbound access to the Pacific Highway from Pimlico Road will be via Whytes Lane. Northbound motorists travelling on the Pacific Highway will need to use Whytes Lane intersection to access Pimlico Road.

Additional changes to local roads

From Monday, there will be two nights of line marking work on Chatsworth Road North at Chatsworth Island. Motorists can expect traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Local traffic has now been diverted onto the newly completed overpass bridge on McIntyres Lane at Gulmarrad. A reduced speed limit and traffic control will continue to be in place between 7am and 6pm.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.