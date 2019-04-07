Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Map of traffic changes on Pacific Highway.
Map of traffic changes on Pacific Highway. Contributed
Community

Highway changes you need to know about

6th Apr 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from Monday April 8 to Friday April 12 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

There will be no roadwork carried out on the Pacific Highway between Kew and the Queensland border from 6am Friday April 12 to 6am Monday April 15 due to the high traffic volumes expected for the NSW school holidays. Emergency maintenance and safety repair work will be carried out as required during this period.

From Monday, there will be two nights of work on the Pacific Highway between New Italy and Woodburn for asphalting and work to install signage and drainage. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Map of highway condition changes.
Map of highway condition changes. Contributed

Also from Monday, there will be two nights of line marking and traffic barrier installation on the Pacific Highway at the intersection of Pimlico Road, Pimlico. Southbound motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages between 6pm and 6am.

Line marking, traffic barrier installation and asphalting will be carried out for four nights on the Pacific Highway between Mororo and Jackybulbin Flat from Monday. Motorists can expect lane closures, a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Line marking, road maintenance and traffic barrier installation will be carried out for two nights on the Pacific Highway between Maclean and Chatsworth Island from Monday. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

From Monday, concrete bridge girders will be lifted over the Pacific Highway at the new Chatsworth

Road South overpass, Chatsworth Island, for two nights. Motorists can expect stoppages of up to ten minutes while four girders are installed between 6pm and 6am. Alternative routes are available via the Bruxner Highway and Summerland Way for motorists travelling between Grafton and Ballina.

From Tuesday, traffic will be temporarily moved onto a new section of the Pacific Highway near the southern end of Trustums Hill Road at Woodburn. This arrangement will be in place for about three months while drainage is installed under the existing highway.

From Wednesday, Pimlico Road will permanently change to left in and left out only at the existing intersection of the Pacific Highway at Pimlico. Northbound access to the Pacific Highway from Pimlico Road will be via Whytes Lane. Northbound motorists travelling on the Pacific Highway will need to use Whytes Lane intersection to access Pimlico Road.

Additional changes to local roads

From Monday, there will be two nights of line marking work on Chatsworth Road North at Chatsworth Island. Motorists can expect traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Local traffic has now been diverted onto the newly completed overpass bridge on McIntyres Lane at Gulmarrad. A reduced speed limit and traffic control will continue to be in place between 7am and 6pm.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

　

northern rivers roads pacific highway traffic changes
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Garden workshops blooming

    premium_icon Garden workshops blooming

    Environment LEARN the secrets to successfully grow your own tasty organic food at a workshop with Garden Australian presenter Phil Dudman.

    • 7th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Tips for the oldest and youngest road users

    premium_icon Tips for the oldest and youngest road users

    News Workshops to improve safety for older and learner drivers

    • 7th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Should the flame tree become Lismore's signature tree?

    premium_icon Should the flame tree become Lismore's signature tree?

    Council News This showy native tree won the public vote

    • 7th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Deva's Bluesfest debut with new music

    premium_icon Deva's Bluesfest debut with new music

    Whats On Deva Mahal to debut at Bluesfest