Highs and lows of NRRRL grand final day

TRY TIME: Ballina centre Zac Beecher goes over for a try in the NRRRL grand final against Murwillumbah on Sunday.

TRY TIME: Ballina centre Zac Beecher goes over for a try in the NRRRL grand final against Murwillumbah on Sunday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Highlight 1: Seeing Jamie Lyon finish the game with a hat-trick after a brilliant performance for Ballina in a 38-18 win over Murwillumbah.

Ballina has now won five premierships since 2013 and has been the most dominant team in NRRRL this decade.

Lowlight 1: The post-game presentation which was hijacked by a small number of Murwillumbah supporters waving a cardboard sign which said "Justice 4 Bailey”.

It was in reference to Murwillumbah lock Bailey Crompton who was rubbed out of the grand final with a one-week suspension on a striking charge from the preliminary final.

NRRRL president Robin Harley did his best to remove the people with the sign during the Ballina team song.

Highlight 2: A massive effort from Ballina to win a fourth straight grand final in under-18s.

One player was still in hospital the morning of the game before taking his place in the big game. See more on page 28.

Lowlight 2: The minority of supporters who continue to verbally abuse referees and other people around them.

One cardboard sign had to be confiscated for language aimed at a referee.

Highlight 3: A brilliant Ladies League Tag grand final between Marist Brothers and Tweed Coast which had to be decided in extra time.

The game opened up late and the skill level of the women involved in the NRRRL continues to improve.

Lowlight 3: Crowd numbers were down this year and it didn't help that Byron Bay, Evans Head, Kyogle, Northern United, Lower Clarence and Mullumbimby had no-one playing.

Marist Brothers usually brings a big supporter base but the early 9.45am LLT kick-off made it a long day for Rams supporters.

All the teams playing had plenty there while there was only small pockets from the other NRRRL clubs in attendance.