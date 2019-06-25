Highs and lows for Herne

LISMORE driver Nathan Herne won three of his four races in the third round of the TA2 Racing Muscle Car Series round at The Bend Motorsport Park at the weekend

Herne qualified third on Friday, doing the best he could with the tyres he was using, before reaching new heights on Saturday, clinching the win in both of his races and carrying added confidence into the third and final day of competition on Sunday.

Continuing to make his presence felt during race three, hard-charging Herne managed to record a new track record aboard his Dodge Challenger.

However, the differential issue which would later be his undoing began to rear its head.

While he was able to hold on for a third victory, the mechanical issue was ominous.

With no replacement differential on hand, Herne was forced to contest race four while nursing his ailing car, with the ensuing failure eventually causing him to drop from the lead to near the back of the pack.

Ultimately hurting his points haul for the overall round and placing him fourth overall.

Despite this being a heartbreaking conclusion to what has been Herne's most successful round yet, the team was buoyed by the fact that their pace throughout the weekend was never in question.

"It definitely wasn't the best way to finish up the weekend, but we're very happy with what we were able to achieve and the fact that we really set the bar for the majority of the weekend,” Herne said.

"We've made so much progress since the opening series round back in March and the team has worked extremely hard to improve on setup and our consistency, so I can't thank them enough for their efforts, which are really starting to pay off.”

Currently sitting eighth in the point standings, Herne will race again at Winton Motor Raceway in Victoria from August 16-18, where he hopes to repeat his race winning form.

Herne is proudly supported by the following sponsors: Gulf Western Oil, Herne's Freight Service, North Coast Petroleum, Lickiss Fabrications, FX Signs, Revolution Racegear, Herne's Security Solutions, and Ace Allstars Cheerleading. Special thanks go to his dad Stuart, John Riorden, and the rest of his family and friends.

2019 TA2 Racing Muscle Car Series Calendar:

August 16-18

Round 4 - Winton Motor Raceway (Vic)

September 27-29

Round 5 - Sydney Motorsport Park (NSW)

November 1-3

Round 6 - Queensland Raceway (Qld)