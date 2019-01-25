'Highly disturbing': Vegan website names and shames farmers

Aussiefarms.org.au released a map detailing meat, egg and dairy producers in Australia and is calling for activists to collect and upload evidence of animal abuse.

Aussiefarms.org.au released a map detailing meat, egg and dairy producers in Australia and is calling for activists to collect and upload evidence of animal abuse. Jasmine Burke

AN ANTI animal cruelty website has been slammed as un-Australian and heartless after releasing the names, addresses and phone numbers of farmers which could see them become the target of harassment.

Aussiefarms.org.au has published a map detailing meat, egg and dairy producers in Australia, and is calling for activists to collect and upload evidence of animal abuse. It lists the personal information of numerous people and organisations, from racing tracks and showgrounds to small, family-run operations, large feedlots and abattoirs.

Northern Co-operative Meat Company has retaliated after discovering it's on the map, with CEO Simon Stahl saying "our farmers are held in very high regard by the overwhelming majority of our community”.

"If you don't feel for our farmers, more so now as we battle the worst drought in history, then you really don't have the DNA of a true Australian,” he said.

The website is run by Aussie Farms, an animal rights charity, and claims it is "dedicated to ending commercialised animal abuse and exploitation in Australian animal agriculture facilities by increasing industry transparency and educating the public about modern farming and slaughtering practices”.

It said the meat and dairy industries relied on secrecy and deception, using marketing ploys such as "humanely slaughtered” and "free range” to justify profiting off the pain of animals.

"We believe that between all of us, we have tonnes of visual evidence of animal cruelty and exploitation, a lot of which might just be gathering dust because it doesn't fit any particular campaigns, or otherwise isn't getting out there to the public who need to see it,” Aussie Farms explains on the website.

But Mr Stahl said the website was "very uninformed and raises real concerns over privacy and trespass issues”.

"Our industry is not secretive, as claimed on the website - in fact we are among the most regulated industries in the world and we're proud of our achievements, on farm and off,” he said.

"In the rare cases that people or business in the supply chain break the law, including animal welfare, then we support the appropriate regulatory and commercial penalties.”

NSW Farmers' vice president Chris Groves said it was "highly disturbing that those who oppose farming feel they have an unfettered right to enter our properties and our homes”.

"Our farmers meet the highest standards globally and we are proud to bring high-quality, nutritious products to customers in Australia and around the world,” Mr Groves said.

"Every time a trespass is perpetrated against farmers, our livelihoods, our families and our animals are at risk. These illegal farm incursions are biosecurity risks, which jeopardise our animals' welfare.

"Aussie Farms is seeking to encourage more of these despicable crimes to occur and we need urgent change to give farmers the protection required.”

He said the association was calling on all levels of government to undertake immediate action to protect farmers from increasingly dangerous tactics from activists.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said putting the locations of farms online "could be creating an attack map for activists” which could lead to illegal behaviour.

"Australian producers are some of the cleanest and greenest in the world, are proud of the work they do and are a key pillar of the Australian economy,” Mr Littleproud said.

"Our farmers play an important role in feeding and clothing people across the world. They deserve to be thanked, not have their addresses published and possibly be harassed in their own homes.”