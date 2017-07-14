Highly competitive riders beat low entry numbers

RIDING HIGH: At the Ballina Masters Cycling Club two-rider team event, Richard Brown (left) and Bruce Syme reigned supreme with a 38:19 time riding an average speed of 32.25kmph.

DESPITE a lower than expected number of entries, members maintained a high level of competitive riding at the recent Ballina Masters Cycling Club event.

After experiencing past events battered by heavy rains and strong winds, the July 1 event was held in ideal conditions for the two-rider team race.

Although illness, injury and low temperatures (and perhaps exhaustion due to staying up late to watch the Tour de France?) kept the numbers down, the cool day provided excellent racing weather.

The BMCC reported six stalwart riders participated and as usual, names were selected from a hat (in reality a shoe belonging to member Bruce Syme - to match up three two-rider teams.

The event scoring involves both riders' from each team's handicap were added together, then halved to give them the time they had to beat (TTB) or get closest to.

The Teams comprises: 1) Bruce Syme and Bob Charlton - 42:59 TTB, 2) Bruce Quinn and Richard Brown - 43:00 TTB and 3) Andrew Downey and David Cowdrey - 42:17 TTB

In line with the event, teams were sent off at one minute intervals apart and started in numerical order.

Everyone was working well into the headwind on the way up to Wardell, but misfortune struck team one as Charlton flatted around 4 km from the turn, effectively finishing both of their races as the their finish time would be taken on the second rider.

Therefore, Charlton chose to ride on, on his own.

Team three comprising Downey and Cowdrey made gains on team two's Quinn and Brown, their efforts seeing them narrow the gap to around one minute at the turn.

They chasers had almost caught Quinn and did overtake Syme when he was about 2.5km into the homeward leg.

This allowed Quinn to take a tow to the finish line but he didn't take a turn so as not to falsify the results.

With the wind at their backs Brown and Quinn made a huge effort to maintain speed on on the homeward leg, but the occasional flash of orange from their jerseys was the carrot to Coowdrey and Downey who also were putting in a big effort on the run into the line.

At the finish, it was Quinn and Brown across the line, only nine seconds ahead of Cowdrey and Downey.

On Saturday July 15 between 3pm and 5pm, the BMCC will hold the first race of it's three-part Winter Racing Series, where points will still be awarded for each riders results, however, the prize pool will be combined over the three races with the total pool being divided between 1-3 places.

Riders must participate in all 3 races to be eligible to win.

Riders with similar individual handicaps are grouped together, riders are set off in Groups of at least two.

More information via BMCC which always welcome new members.

Results.

1st Place went to Bruce Quinn and Richard Brown - 38:19 (4:41 to their Handicap, 32.25 kph average.)

2nd Place Andrew Downey and David Cowdrey - 37:28 (4:49, 32.98 kph average.)

3rd Place Bruce Syme and Bob Charlton - DNF.