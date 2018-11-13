Higher buildings in the CBD or urban sprawl?

DO YOU increase height limit within the existing town or rather CBD boundary or do you open up more greenfield development like West Byron?

I know I prefer a slight increase in height limit.

Across the road is the old Norco building and its height is about the same as this new development.

Most people would not know which buildings in the CBD of Byron Bay are two-storey or three-storey and even the community centre may be four-storey and 11.5m high.

The old DCP used the building pole plate as its height limit but above this was allowed high pitched roofs, turrets and towers which could add many metres of extra overall height, i.e. Hogs Breath building, YAC and Community Centre.

The latest DCP has a maximum overall building height which keeps building overall lower than the old DCP.

So you will see most of the new development has flats roofs and not pitched roofs.

But if you don't want higher buildings then you must support the urban sprawl.

Geoff Bensley, Byron Bay.