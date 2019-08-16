Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG GUNS: Fire & Rescue NSW have brought two specialist technicians and a Hytrans Unit last deployed in Lismore after the 2017 Floods, to help extinguish the compost fire which has been burning at Lismore Recovery & Recycling Centre since August 11.
BIG GUNS: Fire & Rescue NSW have brought two specialist technicians and a Hytrans Unit last deployed in Lismore after the 2017 Floods, to help extinguish the compost fire which has been burning at Lismore Recovery & Recycling Centre since August 11. F&R NSW Trent Brown
News

High-tech pump to help put out tip fire

Alison Paterson
by
17th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO specialist technicians from Fire & Rescue NSW have accompanied a huge pump to combat the compost fire still smouldering at Lismore Recovery & Recycling Centre.

Acting Duty Commander and Incident Controller Trent Brown said it was terrific to have the pair accompany the Hytrans bulk water transfer unit, which can handle up to 8000 litres per minute.

Mr Brown said the pair are training the crew of 12 permanent and retained firefighters at the site on using the unit.

"Leading Firefighter Derek Baban and Senior Firefighter Michael Kerslake from the appliance training unit from the Emergency Services Academy based at Orchards Hills in Sydney are providing expert advice and Trayning to the local crews,” he said.

"This intensive flow will allow a greater capacity using water canons.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

While the Hytrans unit arrived on Thursday afternoon, Mr Brown said the fire which is "complicated”, will not be able to be fully assessed in regard to when it can be fully extinguished until after the weekend.

"By Monday we' have a very good idea as to how long it is going to be before it will be fully extinguished,” he said.

"It's a complicated fire, mulch with a very fine compost, so we need to saturate it through a water curtain.”

Mr Brown said the Environment Protection Authority have visited the site and have given their approval to for water in the treatment plant ponds to be sued to fire-fighter purposes.

"The EPA have provided two risk assessments and said they are happy with our processes,” he said.

"There is enough water in the treatment plant for us to fully extinguish the compost fire, but it will take time.”

Mr Brown said the work to at the waste facility was "a real team approach.”

"The combined effort between heavy plant operators and the firefighters using the ground monitors has been excellent and councils' site manager Charlie Crethar has provided great assistance to us to ensure an effective effort between the two organisations.”

epa firefighters fire & rescue nsw hytrans unit lismore city council lismore recovery & recycling centre pump water treatment
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    BORED? Here's five things you could do this weekend

    premium_icon BORED? Here's five things you could do this weekend

    News THERE'S so much happening across the Northern Rivers this weekend.

    Toxic tip fire enters 6th day, but still no air monitoring

    premium_icon Toxic tip fire enters 6th day, but still no air monitoring

    Health An air monitoring device still hasn't been delivered to Lismore tip

    How helicopters and aerial technology help fight fires

    premium_icon How helicopters and aerial technology help fight fires

    News Firefighters are calling in all resources to battle Rappville blaze

    World Cup baseball teams head to Lismore for training

    premium_icon World Cup baseball teams head to Lismore for training

    News Upgrade of Lismore's facilities is paying off