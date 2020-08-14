Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

High-speed school zone rampage: Four hit, children hurt

14th Aug 2020 5:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

 

A man has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle at high speed in a school zone at Woodridge on Thursday afternoon.

Police will allege that a white Subaru sedan stolen from Boronia Heights on August 11 was driven at about 100km/h along Smith Road before colliding with three other vehicles outside a primary school around 3pm.

The Subaru clipped a car causing it to cross the road and the collide head on with another vehicle.

The second vehicle sustained major damage and contained three primary-aged schoolchildren. The third car also sustained major damage and contained two primary-aged schoolchildren.

The fourth vehicle involved sustained minor damage.

All occupants of the damaged cars were lucky to escape serious injury.

The alleged driver of the stolen Subaru sustained minor injuries and was arrested by police before being taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital for precautionary assessment.

A 30-year-old Tingalpa man has since been charged with two counts of burglary and commit indictable offence and one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while affected by an intoxicating substance, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, obstruct police, assault police, fraud and driving unlicensed.

He is due to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on August 17.

Originally published as High-speed school zone rampage: Four hit, children hurt

More Stories

accident crash editors picks school zone stolen car theft

Just In

    Woolies’ new virus tactic

    Woolies’ new virus tactic
    • 14th Aug 2020 7:53 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        4 men allegedly involved in fatal Ballina fight face court

        Premium Content 4 men allegedly involved in fatal Ballina fight face court

        News JESSE Vilkelis-Curas, 24, died from injuries sustained during a fight in Ballina.

        Problems, safety concerns on new road after just two months

        Premium Content Problems, safety concerns on new road after just two months

        News Boy reportedly “scared” and “shaking” because of speeding cars

        When the bloody hell is Bangalow Rd going to be finished?

        Premium Content When the bloody hell is Bangalow Rd going to be finished?

        News After many months of work on the $11m project, which includes a new overtaking...

        Case of senior firey accused of sexual touching adjourned

        Premium Content Case of senior firey accused of sexual touching adjourned

        News Regional commander from SA was on deployment at Casino at the time