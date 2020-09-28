Menu
Police are believed to be involved in a high-speed pursuit near Lismore.
High speed pursuit underway through rural villages

Cathy Adams
by
28th Sep 2020 11:05 AM
UPDATE 11.11am: SOCIAL media posts say a high-speed police pursuit is still under way, with vehicles travelling through Nimbin onto Blue Knob Rd.

People are reporting a number of police vehicles travelling towards Nimbin from Nimbin Rd, Stoney Chute Rd, and Tuntable Ck Rd.

There are reports of up to six police cars, including unmarked vehicles, driving at speed on Tuntable Ck Rd, another six were spotted on Nimbin Rd at Coffee Camp, and two on Stoney Chute Rd.

 

 

Original story: POLICE are believed to be involved in a high speed pursuit near Lismore.

At least three police vehicles drove at high speed through The Channon at about 10.50am, believed to have come from the Lismore direction.

The vehicles are travelling towards Tuntable Ck.

Adam Harris wrote on The Channon Hook Ups: "High speed pursuit on The Channon road".

In reply, Stephen Gray said: "Absolutely flew past my front gate with more still following, marked and unmarked".

