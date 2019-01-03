High speed on stunt bikes

AIR TIME: The Aussie FMX Stunt Bike Team will perform acrobatics at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway this Saturday.

IT WILL be a two and four wheel display of skill and endurance when the spectacular Aussie FMX Stunt Bike Team shares top billing with V8 dirt modifieds on Saturday night at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

The two FMX stunt bike riders Luke Davey and Zac Mackenzie will go through their entire repertoire of reverse flips, twists, tumbles, somersaults and full-on, high-speed ramp jumps.

Aussie FMX managing director Brodie Carmichael said his riders were not only two of the best in the country, but did not hold back when it came to putting on a show.

"Zac has just returned to Australia after performing internationally and in China in a 12-month tour. Both Zac and Luke are great talents who really know their stuff,” Carmichael said.

Their BMX-styled bikes are lightweight and the heights they attain off the specially-made ramps is remarkable.

"These boys are very good at what they do,” Lismore speedway promoter David Lander said. "They just have this incredible ability to literally fly through the air with the greatest of ease.

"Once per year they come to our Lismore track and I am delighted to have them back with us for this Saturday night.”

On the racing side of the program, it's the final round of the Mr Modified Series.

Former national champion Jai Stephenson holds command in the point standings following his main event win in the opening round of the annual series at the Lismore Showground venue on Boxing Night.

The V8 Dirt Modified car count was extremely high for the first round and race organisers are again anticipating a strong entry list for the series decider.

Stephenson has one hand on the trophy and a good performance in the heats to secure a favourable starting spot in the 40-lap main event will put him in a strong position to win the series.

Racing for street stocks, four cylinder, junior and production sedans also will be featured.

Gates open at 4pm and racing starts at 5.30pm.