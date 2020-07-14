High-speed motorbike chase accused seeks bail

A NSW Police Officer with a torn shirt as a result of arresting the rider of a motorbike allegedly displaying the wrong plates. NSW Police had been pursuing the bike when it crashed after taking a corner too fast on the corner of Fraser Drive in Terranorra. Photo: Scott Powick

A MAN charged with leading police on a high-speed motorbike chase through the Tweed has been given bail.

Vaugh Scott Cumming appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court last Wednesday by video link from Clarence Correctional Centre.

Represented by solicitor Phillip Mulherin, Mr Cumming faces multiple charges.

He has pleaded guilty to charges including two counts of possessing ammunition without holding a licence, using a class A vehicle with unauthorised number plate and police pursuit.

He also faces charges for driving a motor vehicle during disqualification period, driving an unregistered vehicle and drug possession.

NSW Police inspect a bike that police had been pursuing through the Tweed when it crashed after taking a corner too fast on the corner of Fraser Dr. Photo: Scott Powick

In documents tendered to the court, Senior Constable Peter Francis described Mr Cumming as a “a recidivist traffic offender who will desperately try to evade police at any cost”.

Snr Const. Frances also alleged Mr Cumming was disqualified from driving until 2048 and yet he continued to drive and ride motor vehicles despite having bail conditions not to occupy the seat of any vehicle.

Police allege just before 12.30pm on April 23, the Palmsvale man was spotted by officers riding a black Yamaha R1 motorcycle on Terranorra Rd, Terranorra.

The bike allegedly had incorrect number plates belonging to an unregistered blue moped.

The 29-year-old allegedly sped away from police when they activated lights and sirens to pull him over, reaching a speed of 120km/h in a 60km/h area.

During the police chase, it is alleged Mr Cumming crossed double lines, speeding to 100km/h in a 60km/h zone near the Terranorra Primary School.

Court documents reveal as Mr Cumming was allegedly seen weaving in and out of traffic.

Just east of Mcauley’s Lane in Terranorra, the accused approached a slower moving car and allegedly accelerated to 130-140km/h in a 60km/h area.

He lost control of the bike on the windy road along Fraser Dr, where the bike left the road, travelled through the front garden of a house before hitting a ditch.

Court documents described the bike ‘launching’ into the air as Mr Cumming flew over the handlebars and collided heavily with the roadway.

Both Mr Cumming and the bike slide 15m along the roadway after the crash before hitting the median strip of the Fraser Dr roundabout.

Mr Cumming got up and ran away into bushland before being arrested.

He was given a short spray of capsicum spray before he was handcuffed, the court heard.

When he was searched he was allegedly found with 0.65g of methylamphetamine and two 12 gauge shotgun rounds.

The motorcycle’s registration had allegedly expired in 2009.

Mr Cumming was treated in hospital for a large gash on his left leg and a broken shoulder.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy granted Mr Cumming conditional bail into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation treatment program.

His matter will next appear in court on August 12.