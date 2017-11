Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter service was tasked during the night to a high speed motor vehicle collision between two cars on the Pacific Highway near Banora Point.

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter service was tasked during the night to a high speed motor vehicle collision between two cars on the Pacific Highway near Banora Point.

An 87yo male occupant was treated on scene by road Ambulance Paramedics and the helicopter medical team before being transported by helicopter to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.