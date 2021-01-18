High speed and ‘in command’ at the Speedway

CHAMPIONS: Wingless Sprint feature race winner Daniel Sayre (left) pictured with third placed Errol Campbell at Lismore Speedway on January 16, 2021. Photo: Tony Powell.

Daniel Sayre raced to a convincing win in the 25-lap Wingless Sprintcar feature race at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway, Saturday night, January 16.

He was followed to the chequered flag by Jamie Usher and Errol Campbell.

Sayre had an untroubled run after starting at the front of the field and always looked in command as he reeled off some impressive laps with a 91.504 km/h speed average.

He also lapped in the low 15-second bracket further emphasising his race dominance.

Back in the field the battle for the minor placings held interest, particularly between Usher and Gardiner.

Usher eventually got around Gardiner and consolidated his runner-up result.

Another group of cars, including Jacob Jolley, Trent Martin and Zac Pacchiarott also ran closely for a number of laps further back in the field as the race continued.

Meanwhile Campbell impressed as he passed a number of cars in his charge toward his third placing.

The top 10 feature race placings were rounded out by fourth-placed Gardiner ahead of Mitch Bootland, Robbie Mazzer, Martin, Jolley, Seiton Young and Pacchiarotta.

The Wingless main event also carried points in the seven round January series, which culminates next weekend with the running of the annual Grand Prix on January 24 as part of the two-night Australia Day fixture.

Heat wins were recorded by Gardiner, Campbell, Bootland and Sayre.

Jaiden Santin continued his very impressive run in the Junior Sedan ranks with another feature race victory.

He has certainly been one of the stars of the season and the Santin family have dominated the feature races.

Runner-up in the main event representing the Junior Sedan ‘new stars’ was Sophie Santin while Jacob Waller filled third in the main event.

Jaiden also figured prominently in the Junior Sedan pole shuffle

Other main event winners were: Paul Reeves (AMCAs), Chris Pidgeon (Compact Speedcars), Matthew Layton (Production Sedans) and Luke Gray (Street Stocks).

Interest now turns to next weekend’s Saturday and Sunday night two-night fixture featuring a massive fireworks display as part of upcoming Australia Day celebrations and the running of the Australian Wingless Sprintcar Grand Prix.