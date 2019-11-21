High school teacher's expertise nationally recognised

A GAYNDAH-BORN teacher has been recognised for her expertise in agriculture after being selected for two national conferences.

Moura State High teacher Emma Oppermann, born and schooled in Gayndah, was selected as one of 15 women to attend Central Queensland University's Women in Agritech Program.

Ms Oppermann has been involved in agriculture all her life, growing up on her mum and dad's beef property in the North Burnett.

"When I finished school I went to UQ at Gatton and completed a Bachelor of Production Animal Science," Ms Oppermann said.

"When I finished there I did a year of teaching, which got me into ag science at Moura high school, which I've been at for four years."

AG SCIENCE SUCCESS: Emma Oppermann was selected for CQU’s Women in Agritech Program. Picture: File.

At the end of 2018, this opportunity for the Agritech program presented itself, and more than 150 applicants applied.

"As part of that we went on two trips, one to Brisbane, then one to Melbourne," Ms Oppermann said.

"Brisbane was an introductory two-day conference, showcasing ag technology available for the industry."

Following this, the 15 teachers were instructed to create a unit of work for an ag class at their school, specifically focused on technology in agriculture.

"After working on this over the year, we presented our units at a conference in Melbourne, in conjunction with industry representatives, where I was partnered with Cotton Australian," Ms Oppermann said.

Those units are now readily available online for any teacher in Australia to use in their classrooms.

Ms Oppermann was then selected to attend a three-day workshop in Armidale held by Australian Registered Cattle Breeders Association in October.

"I was chosen by the Australian Brahman Breeders Association in Queensland, it was about learning the technology available in the beef industry," she said

Ms Oppermann was one of 40 people selected under the age of 35, and learnt how it's possible to improve cattle and farm efficiency.

"All of this will be very helpful for the future, as they taught us how breed societies are managed, in order to prepare us for roles in the future," she said.