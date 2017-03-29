High schools start the merger process

STUDENT COUNCIL: This is the first student representative council for Ballina Coast High School, with executive members (front, from left) Alliyah Causley, Jesse Barnwell, Kahmisha Irwin, Ruby de Plater, Mauleen Santibanez and Arwen Casey in one of the classrooms set up for the new learning style at the school.

THE student representative council for Ballina's new high school has been formed.

While Ballina Coast High School won't formally exist until next year - the current year 12 students from Ballina High and Southern Cross School 7-12 will be the last to sit the HSC under the old school names - the SRC now comes under the Ballina Coast High banner.

Sports teams also are this year competing under the Ballina Coast High name.

Co-ordinator of the SRC, teacher Mandy Pratt, said the formation of the Ballina Coast High School SRC this year was a way of integrating the two student bodies together.

Following a trend around the state, any student who nominated to sit on the SRC automatically became a member, doing away with student elections.

With 72 students on the council, the students meet according to their year group, rather than as one student body.

Ms Pratt said this new process ensured that any student who wanted to get involved could do so.

The student council has already held a Harmony Day event at the school, and will organise other fundraising days, support charities and undertake leadership activities throughout the school year.

The SRC also is holding a competition to come up with a logo for the Ballina Coast High student council.

The former Ballina High School in Crane St is set to be demolished this year to make way for the new Ballina Coast High School building to be built at the site, which is scheduled to open in 2019.

The new school also will lead the state in a new teaching and learning methods, with traditional classrooms to be replaced by open learning areas, with smaller rooms for group study.

While all the students of Ballina High and Southern Cross 7-12 school are attending the current Southern Cross School K-12 campus, some of the rooms have been set up to suit the new teaching and learning style.