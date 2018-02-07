High rate of youth fatalities sparks road safety campaign

BYRON Bay and Ballina have been targeted for a road safety roadshow due to its high rate of youth involvement with road fatalities, serious injuries and road related crime.

A series of road safety initiatives will be deployed over the coming days, as the Blue Datto Foundation brings its Regional Roadshow to town.

CEO and Co-Founder of Blue Datto Erin Vassallo said the roadshow was a starting point to talk about the issues and what can be done.

Students aged 15-16 years will be targeted in the delivery of the Keeping Safe program - an award-winning program that aims to help participants develop positive attitudes and behaviours towards driving and building confidence and developing strategies to help them keep themselves, their friends and family safe.

The program, supported by NSW Police, the NSW Police Association, and NSW Fire & Rescue, was developed following the death of Ms Vassallo's 17-year-old nephew Philip in 2014, in a crash in which both drivers were on their P Plates.

The program has been delivered to more than 6000 students across NSW since its inception three years ago.

"Our program has had wonderful success in changing attitudes and behaviours of young drivers, and in empowering them to have the confidence to stand up and say something in dangerous or risky situations,” Ms Vassallo said.

"We hope to have the same impact in Byron and Ballina and are looking forward to talking to the students, hearing their experiences and getting their ideas on what can be done to better educate, prepare and protect young drivers.”

Blue Datto will start by hosting a community forum, bringing together community leaders from businesses, schools, and community groups along with student leaders, to prepare a localised plan for the region to 'Keep Safe'.

The forum will be held on Wednesday February 7 between 6.30pm - 8.30pm.

Blue Datto's Keeping Safe program for schools will be held at Byron Bay High School and Xavier Catholic College Ballina.

The Parent Program will take place on Thursday February 8 at Byron Bay Services Club between 6.30pm - 8.30pm.

For more on information on Blue Datto or to become involved in their upcoming programs visit email info@bluedatto.org.au or call 02 8999 8005.