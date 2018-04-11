High range drink driver nabbed in KFC carpark

POLICE have arrested a man in the KFC carpark at Casino after allegedly returned a high range drink driving reading.

Just before 8pm last night, police were patrolling Centre St when they saw a car approaching them.

The driver of the car saw police, braked harshly and drove into the KFC carpark.

Officers spoke to the driver, a 55-year-old Casino man, and asked him if he had been drinking alcohol.

He allegedly replied: "Yeah, I have had too many".

The man produced a positive roadside test for alcohol and was placed under arrest.

At Casino Police Station he produced an alcohol reading of 0.165, placing him in the high range.

His license was suspended and he will appear in Casino Local Court in May.

