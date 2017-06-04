High range drink driver crashes into pole

Ewingar, Yates Crossing, on the Clarence River, where SES and Police divers were trying to retrieve the plane that crashed on Saturday 12 April. Photo : Mireille Merlet-Shaw/The Northern Star

A Main Arm woman will face court after crashing her car into a pole and returning a blood-alcohol reading four times the legal limit, on Thursday.

It is alleged the 33-year-old lost control and crashed her car into a Telstra communication post on Settlement Road, Main Arm at about 3pm.

When officers from the Tweed-Byron police command arrived, the accused failed a road side breath test.

She was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station where a further breath analysis returned a reading of 0.206.

The woman's drivers licence was suspended and she was charged with high range drink driving and bailed to appear before the Mullumbimby Local Court on June 26.