High profile shark net supporter changes his tune

BY-CATCH figures from the controversial shark nets have pushed former supporters to change their minds on the issue.

High-profile shark-net advocate and veteran Lennox Head surfer Don Munro has said he is now "happy” to have the nets out.

The former president of the Le-Ba Boardriders Club campaigned hard for the installation of nets after a spate of serious attacks in the region in 2015.

"I pushed for the nets in the beginning because nothing else was being done,” Mr Munro said.

"We lost two lives in the past eight years and lots of bites.

"Three years down the track and I've had a look at the data. I was aware of what was happening (during the trial) and am aware of the initiatives that are in place now.

"I see that the SMART drumlines are catching targeted sharks, and the bycatch is basically nil.

"Once they are released they remember (being caught on a big hook)...and don't come near them again.

"That's a deterrent in itself and I'm hearing there are numbers which are not coming back.”

"No one in the world can tell us why nets have worked from Newcastle through to Wollongong...something must be working there, but we don't know what.”

In five months since late November, when a modified net design was tested, 145 animals were caught, but only two were target sharks.

At the same time, 11 target species - three great whites, three tiger sharks, and five bull sharks - were caught by smart drumlines in the area, which had minimal bycatch.

Mr Munro said he was now happy to have the nets out and "ride with the SMART drumlines”, but another run of attacks would have him "calling for the nets again”.

"I'd be concerned if they took the SMART drumlines out at this stage until we do finally come up with that initiative which I've been promoting for three years - where you'll see humans and marine life co-exist safely.”

"I've always been concerned about by-catch but I've been more concerned about human life.

"People look at the total negatives towards marine life but not towards humans and also livelihoods.

"It is frustrating. My approach is a more balanced one than theirs.

"I'm now saying the nets are fine to come out - let's see how it rolls forward from here.

"Lets keep the drumlines in.”