High profile charity forced to defend Lennox pig races

Alina Rylko
| 19th Mar 2017 7:42 PM Updated: 8:16 PM
CASH SOWS: Pigs rest at the annual Lennox hotel and Lennox Community Centre pig races raising money for Parkinson's on Sunday.

A HIGH-profile Parkinson's disease fundraiser has been forced to defend its use of pig races to raise money for medical research at Park Lane Theatre, Lennox Head, on Sunday.

The annual race raising fund for Shake It Up Australia Foundation, incurred the wrath of some anti-animal cruelty advocates when it announced its event on social media.

The non-profit event was founded by Lennox Parkinson's sufferer, Clyde Campbell, and has raised $2.8million in partnership with US actor Michael J. Fox.

Six pigs were used to conduct five races in front of a crowd of 350 to 400 people, hoping to raise at least $10,000 for a cure.

But prior to the event some residents posted negative comments on Facebook against concerned pig races were cruel to animals.

Among them, Wiley Koyote said: "I know pigs well and this won't be fun for them. Pigs don't deserve to be treated like this."

Another resident said: "I couldn't think of anything worse".

 

Noah's Thoroughbred Racing Pigs having a feed before their run around the pen.

Event spokeswoman Tania McGarrity said organisers did consider the ethical implications of using pig races, prior to the event.

But they concluded the animals, provided by professional pig racers Noah's Thoroughbred Racing, to be healthy and happy.

"Some people had a little bit of doubt that it wouldn't be fair to the animals," Ms McGarrity said.

"This is our second year with the pig races, (Noah's) has been racing pigs for 16 years, (the business owner) has raised over a million dollars for different charities.

"It's his business - he's not going to mistreat the pigs - they're looked after very well, they're checked by vets.

"The people that say it's cruel to the pigs, they seriously need to come out and have a look, it's a fun day.

"The pigs have a jacket on their back and not a jockey ... they race around for a drink of milk out of a bowl.

"It's a fun day out for the pigs."

 

The annual Lennox hotel and Lennox Community Centre pig races were held on Sunday.

Overall, Ms McGarrity said the fund-raising event was a success with strong local business and volunteer support.

"We've had a great day, we don't know exactly how much we've raised until Monday, but the weather held off and (the money raised) is looking good," Ms McGarrity said.

"We're hopeful for $10,000."

The Ballina Bombers AFC and The Lennox Head Trojans Rugby Union Club Kick for Cash.

The popular event was sponsored by Universal Crane, All Test Solutions, Swell Plumbing, Rapid Media and Mulcahy Lawyers.

The Pig races were sponsored by Tooheys, Treasury Wine, The Shores Bay Hotel, Surf Fit and Lex Thai.

Pigs were individually sponsored by Met Grono Transport, Lennox Head Motors, Elder Real Estate Lennox Head, LT Jooker Lennox Head, Lennox Head Pharmacy and Fishy Fishy, Lennox Head.

There was an after-party at the Lennox Hotel, featuring bands The Mumblers and High Tide.

Topics:  lennox hotel pig races michael j. fox northern rivers news parkinsons disease

