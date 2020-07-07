Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have confirmed a raid on the home of a high-profile criminal lawyer this week.
Police have confirmed a raid on the home of a high-profile criminal lawyer this week.
Crime

High-profile bikie lawyer targeted in police raid

by Greg Stolz
7th Jul 2020 6:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have raided the home of high-profile Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum.

A search warrant was executed on Mr MacCallum's Burleigh Heads home on Monday.

Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum. File picture
Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum. File picture

Items were seized and he was reportedly issued with a notice to appear in court.

The raid on the lawyer, who has acted for high-profile sports stars and bikies, is allegedly connected to a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

The Courier-Mail has approached Mr MacCallum for comment.

Police and legal sources have confirmed the raid took place.

Originally published as High-profile bikie lawyer targeted in police raid

campbell maccallum crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fireys called to same house twice in one day

        premium_icon Fireys called to same house twice in one day

        News THE first blaze started in the kitchen, and a second fire started at the rear of the building.

        PHOTOS: Desperate rescue effort after car plunges into river

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Desperate rescue effort after car plunges into river

        News Police divers and PolAir are expected to arrive to help in search

        Ballina subdivision gets green light for next stage

        premium_icon Ballina subdivision gets green light for next stage

        News AFTER a Land and Environment Court case, construction is now under way.

        Your questions about our new format answered

        Your questions about our new format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered