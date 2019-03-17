High praise for 'vibrant, amazing' town that has it all

AS A recent visitor to Lismore, I feel compelled to write and commend your city and your community.

What a positive, resilient, colourful and vibrant place this is!

I was fortunate to have arrived at the beginning of the week-long Women's Festival, superbly organised by the YWCA, and attended the opening in that wonderful community space that you call The Quad.

While there, I visited the fantastic Art Gallery, which is a terrific asset for Lismore.

The murals and the Back Alley Gallery are incredible and I was delighted to see a rainbow painted on one of the streets.

I stayed for a week and experienced the Car Boot Markets, ate out at numerous innovative cafés and quality restaurants, attended a performance at the impressive City Hall, enjoyed the health food shops and fresh produce and was delighted by the quirky little shops in the arcades.

I was sorry to have had to leave before Eat the Street but I will certainly endeavour to return for the spectacular Lismore Lantern Parade.

You certainly know how to celebrate, even when the chips are down!

A few people with whom I conversed were feeling disheartened after being bashed around by the 2017 flood and expressed bitterness about their town as a result.

I just want to assure them and others who might think things are grim that, when compared to many other regional centres, Lismore is simply amazing.

I have spent time in other places where dining out offerings are limited to the ubiquitous Chinese restaurant, fast food chains and lacklustre cafés with bad coffee; where there is no sense of community; where there is no sense of celebration and little cultural or social capital.

And yes, Lismore's flood damaged roads are challenging, the lack of public transport is woeful and you face economic challenges but these problems can be addressed over time and pale into insignificance when compared with those faced in drought-ravaged, cash strapped regions elsewhere.

Your assets are your residents and their resilience, their optimism, their entrepreneurship, their diversity and their care for the wellbeing of the community.

I sense a palpable groundswell here to nurture the lush environment and to protect one of the most beautiful regions in Australia.

That pride and optimism shines through the pockets of negativity and bodes well for the future. Keep it up Lismore!

- Coralie Sanderson

Uralla NSW