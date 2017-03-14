High on a hill, an oasis of calm

A memorial garden for the couple's son, Peter, and his wife, Sharon, is a focal point. Nearby, a bench with a hand-engraved plaque provides a perch for "Pedro" the kookaburra.

IT MAY be the scale of the garden that visitors find creates a certain calm at the top of one of Byron's most travelled hills. Or it could be the kookaburras and baby birds who come for a morning feed in the one acre paradise.

Dragon fruit that erupt in spectacular yellow flowers once a year find a nest in tall trees. Helen Hawkes

But it is also the energy of the garden's owners, Shirley and Len Hughes, that sees guests linger into long afternoons of conversation, wine and Ouzo and lemonade, and the embrace of a green space well loved and cared for.

The well-known local couple have lived in Browns Crescent for 28 years and, during that time, the garden has matured into a place of sky high trees and a huge variety of plants that thrive in the area - agaves, bromeliads, succulents, tibouchina, begonia, frangipani, hibiscus, magnolia, ginger and roses.

Before their McLeods Shoot residence, the Hughes lived more centrally in Byron, where they had the milk run and, previously, in Ballina, where they ran the Shaws Bay Hotel. Today Shirley practices as a psychotherapist and co-owner of Life Makeovers while Len has just received a long service award for his involvement with Marine Rescue.

In between, there has been plenty of weeding and planting and mowing and all the other chores that go into creating a beautiful green space that overlooks the magnificent Byron Bay vista.

At the entrance way, bromeliads grow wild in the trees and at the base of the trunks. Helen Hawkes

Shirley is never in favour of cutting and trimming; Len is always keen to keep verdant growth under control. Shirley is planning and imagining. Len is armed with the to do list. It's a partnership that has been thriving for more than 60 years.

Besides shady nooks and bird refuges and crevices in trees for dragon fruit and bromeliads to find a home, there are sentimental spots in the garden too. A memorial garden has been created for their son Peter, who would be familiar to regulars at Byron Bay Services Club, and his wife Sharon, whom he lost some years earlier.

There is a rock garden for two beloved pets - Jessie and Shah - while the Hughes' pet sheep Lulu and Boofhead are also at at peace within the space.

Very soon the Hughes will move to Ballina, leaving behind their home and garden of nearly three decades for a new life closer to the beach and with less lawn to mow or trees to trim.

Friends know they will create a home and garden there where, again, people will be drawn to the calm and the friendship that is offered against a background of Nature.