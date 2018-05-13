High number of drownings, rescues on Far North Coast beaches

Lifsavers from Byron Bay surf life saving club, pull down the flag's at the end of the surf life saving season. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star

LIFESAVERS on the Far North Coast saw their biggest summer season to date, with a devastating total of six fatalities.

President of Far North Coast Surf Life Saving Wilson Creagan said volunteer lifesavers saw a total of 136 rescues and 865 first aid treatments on the Far North Coast this summer.

"It was a very busy Summer, but I think that is a fact of life nowadays, because it is a popular area, a growth area and there's just more and more people using the beaches and the surf,” Mr Creagan said.

Brunswick Heads topped the rescue numbers at 23 rescues, while Ballina Lighthouse & Lismore came in at 14 and Cabarita at 14.

Support Operations Conducted 21 rescues at beaches outside patrolled areas and remote locations.

"I think it is because (Brunswick Heads) is a long open beach, and it has become a very busy seaside town,” Mr Creagan said.

"I think it has benefited from Byron Bay being so busy, overcrowded and with their parking issues more and more people coming down from South East Queensland are going to Brunswick.”

Mr Creagan attributed the increase in rescue numbers due to the large beach population along the entire Far North Coast and the warmer conditions that were experienced.

"Emergency responses have certainly grown because the days are longer with daylight savings and we've had a particularly hot summer, there's just more and more people on the beach and after hours,” Mr Creagan said.

Majority of first aid treatments administered were for marine stings, for example blue bottles, but lifesavers did see a wide variety of other cases including four spinal injuries and two resuscitations.

Mr Creagan said education needs to primary focus moving forward and into the future.

"There has been a big focus on sharks but there's also got to be a similar focus on safety and behaviour on the beach, and coupled with that education I think,” Mr Creagan said.

"When you look at the past season, we had six drownings within our area.”

"We've got to start getting it into their mind, we've got to start educating them better, certainly at schools, certainly on incoming flights and certainly with tourists and visitors to our beaches who are not accustom to the conditions.”

Surf Lifesaving Far North Coast Support Operations and clubs will still be available to respond to aquatic emergencies over the winter months.

Mr Creagan said the most important thing for beach goers to remember this winter is their common sense.

"In line with that, never go into the surf on your own and never go into the surf unless you take a few minutes to sit and have a look at the conditions,” he said.

"Don't swim on your own, don't swim after dark or on sunrise or sunset, and certainly do not go into the water if you have been drinking or taken drugs.”

The only patrolled beach over the winter period is Main Beach Byron Bay 9am to 5pm daily.

Surf Lifesaving Far North Coast volunteer patrols will recommence over September School Holidays.