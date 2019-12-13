Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alstonville taking on Japan in a women's water polo international.Alstonville is set to host an international series between Australia and New Zealand Combined High Schools. Photo Dan Paleed
Alstonville taking on Japan in a women's water polo international.Alstonville is set to host an international series between Australia and New Zealand Combined High Schools. Photo Dan Paleed
Sport

High-level water polo tournament at Alstonville pool

Mitchell Craig
13th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALSTONVILLE is set to host a tri-series water polo tournament between the Australian and New Zealand Combined High School teams starting this weekend.

The first round of competition will be played Sunday with male and female competition.

It is a coup for Alstonville Aquatic Centre to be hosting the international event for the first time.

Alstonville has been a hub for some of the best water polo players on the Far North Coast for several years

Plenty have gone on to represent Queensland state junior teams while others have made NSW Combined High School teams.

Alstonville pool completed a major upgrade last year and this could be the first of a few big tournaments to come.

“We’re very lucky and happy to be able to get something like this,” facility manager Greg Fettell said.

“NSW Water Polo has shown interest in holding a number of other events here over the next 12 months.

“This is the first time we’ve had anything of this high-level calibre at the pool, certainly for water polo.”

It all starts Sunday while the Australian team has a training session at the pool today and tomorrow.

FNC water polo players Korin Caldwell, Jayden Whittle and Francis Rupnik have been invited to train with the Australian team.

Rupnik was also named to play for Queensland against New Zealand in a warm-up game on the Gold Coast.

“It will be great for the local guys to get in and do some training with the Australian team,” Fettell said.

“Francis is probably our best junior product at the moment and he’s up in Queensland playing against National League players.

“He trains hard and any of the extra stuff that comes his way, he really deserves.

“New Zealand has a really strong junior base and they’ll definitely have a decent squad.”

The opening games will be played Sunday between 1pm and 4pm before they continue under lights between 6.30pm and 9.30pm Monday night.

The tournament wraps up on Wednesday with games between 10am and 1pm.

Spectators are encouraged to attend all three days.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What last night’s storm meant for our fireground conditions

        premium_icon What last night’s storm meant for our fireground conditions

        News RFS crews were called to a lightning-sparked blaze west of Lismore.

        When their grandma swore, this family knew they had to run

        premium_icon When their grandma swore, this family knew they had to run

        Environment The Wright family had to take their animals as fire hit.

        Ballina man charged with credit card fraud

        premium_icon Ballina man charged with credit card fraud

        News The man is accused of using a woman’s credit card to buy alcohol.

        Make a difference and buy one extra present

        Make a difference and buy one extra present

        News Leave a present marked with age of child under the ANZ Bank tree for fire affected...