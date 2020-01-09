‘High level’ swim team uses Alstonville pool for training

Knox Grammar School swim team have been on a training camp at Alstonville Aquatic Centre this week.

Knox Grammar School swim team have been on a training camp at Alstonville Aquatic Centre this week.

A HIGHLY skilled boys swim team from Sydney has been training at Alstonville Aquatic Centre this week.

Knox Grammar School sent 27 of its students for a five-day training camp on the Far North Coast.

“Alstonville coach (Graham Walker) is an old contact of ours and we were able to spend quite a bit of time at the pool,” Knox Grammar head of aquatics, Katie McCormick, said.

“This is a high level team and we wanted them to have access to a large outdoor facility.

“A lot of them are preparing for ocean swims and state indoor events; they just love being in the water.

“We have our biggest (school) term of swimming coming up so it was serious training.

“It was also a bit of a team bonding exercise and chance for them to get away.”

The Alstonville pool has had plenty of momentum since it was upgraded and reopened in 2018.

It has hosted high performance swim teams from Brisbane and the Gold Coast and recently held a Trans tasman water polo series between and Australia and New Zealand.

“We’ve already told Greg and Kelly (Fettell) we’ll be back for a return visit if they’ll have us,” McCormick said.

“We were able to have a few local coaches involved and the community really embraced us.”