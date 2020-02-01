Menu
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk met with state member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and minister for state development, manufacturing, infrastructure and planning Cameron Dick at Northern Oil Refinery to announce the Queensland Government's new hydrogen plan.
High-level hydrogen talks to be held in Gladstone

Nicholas Gibbs
Nick Gibbs, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Feb 2020 6:00 AM
Gladstone residents will hear why the city is uniquely positioned to take advantage of a new source of clean energy when the Central Queensland Hydrogen Forum comes to town on February 27.

Among the speakers will be Minister for State Development, Cameron Dick, president of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Susumu Ishihara and CQUniversity professor Owen Nevin.

Professor Nevin said the port and workforce in Central Queensland positioned it well to take advantage of the emerging industry.

"I think Gladstone has a great opportunity with the emergence of hydrogen as part of the renewable energy portfolio," he said.

The region has begun to explore how hydrogen might be harnessed and Prof Nevin said the forum would help inform CQ about how to take advantage of what could be a major development in the energy industry.

The major advantage hydrogen has over other renewable energy sources is that it can be created then transported to another place or stored for use at another time.

Its use is not confined to a certain time and place.

Wind and solar generation can produce electrical power when the weather acts in their favour, but exporting the energy was a challenge.

"How do you get solar electricity from somewhere like Queensland to somewhere like Japan?" he said.

"You can't run an undersea cable."

One answer is to use hydrogen to store and transport the energy from solar or wind-generated electricity.

Direct uses include heating homes and powering cars.

