High hopes for Thunder at cricket carnival

Action from the first morning of the Ballina LJ Hooker under-13 carnival at Fripp Oval.

Action from the first morning of the Ballina LJ Hooker under-13 carnival at Fripp Oval.

FAR North Coast Thunder piled on the runs against Armidale on the first day of the LJ Hooker Under-13 Ballina cricket carnival at Fripp Oval.

Opening batsmen Brayden Kernaghan and Rory McLean combined for a first-wicket partnership of 125 runs.

Kernaghan retired on 50 not out while McLean scored 49 runs.

Top order batsmen Harrison Doherty (35) and William Brown (33) kept the scoreboard ticking over with middle order batsman Hamish Weekes scoring 27 not out.

Thunder finished 6-260 and went on to bowl Armidale out for 74.

Zeke Mostert was the pick of the FNC bowlers taking 4-6 from this four overs.

“It’s a very talented group of kids and we have high hopes this week,” coach Paul McLean said.

“Like most teams at this age they can all bat and bowl and they’re here to have a good time.

“If you bat on past 50 you can’t bat in the top six the next day, so you have to keep an eye on what games are ahead.

“All the boys will get an opportunity being 50-over games and we expect plenty of tough competition.”

Meanwhile, the FNC Sixers started its campaign with a thrilling four-run win over Lake Macquarie at Saunders Oval.

Sixers top-order batsman Harlan Oliver set the tone early scoring 22 runs before a valuable contribution of 23 in the middle order from Jed Dougherty.

The Sixers were eventually bowled out for 127 with Kade Sutton taking 6-12 for Lake Macquarie.

FNC bowlers James Buchanan, Oliver Crotty and Harry Gillett took two wickets each with Lake Macquarie bowled out for 123.

The carnival is now in its 30th year with the original founder Greg Smith on hand at Fripp Oval to open the carnival yesterday.

He saw it grow from six to 16 teams to where it is widely regarded as one of the best junior cricket carnivals of the season.

“I just love the cricket and seeing the kids have fun,” Smith said.

“Geoff (Jacobs) has been a big help, we never thought it would get this big.”