A high flying executive from up-market Teneriffe as been busted trying to organise cocaine for a friend.

Romile Talmon John, whose striking dress sense makes him a regular in the social pages, pleaded guilty to possessing drug utensils and a phone used in the commission of a crime.

The Brisbane Magistrates Court heard detectives from Fortitude Valley CIB executed a search warrant at John's Teneriffe home on June 12.

Police located text messages on John's phone where he discussed sourcing cocaine from another resident in his apartment block.

John told police the cocaine was for the boyfriend of a friend

Police also located a box in John's kitchen containing cocaine residue on rolled up bank notes, a razor blade and clip seal bag.

Police prosecutor Henri Rantala said John told officer's he'd hosted an after dinner party where guests were using cocaine.

John told police he did not use cocaine and had placed the items in a box and forgotten about them.

His lawyer Corey Cullen said John was the Chief Operations Officer for multimillion-dollar window company Safetyline Jalousie.

Mr Cullen said the 48-year-old had no criminal history and his early plea of guilty was a "strong indication of his remorse".

Magistrate Mark Nolan accepted the cocaine was used by other people but said John should never have let them into his home.

John was fined $600 and no conviction was recorded.

Originally published as High-flying exec dials coke for friend