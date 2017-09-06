High-flying career ahead for award winning TAFE student

EXCELLENCE AWARD: TAFE graduate Tammy Wells won the award for Outstanding Achievement by an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander student. Ms Wells enrolled in the Certificate III in Business Administration at TAFE NSW Ballina.

WHEN Northern Rivers TAFE student Tammy Wells attended a prize-giving she had no idea she would take out the top award.

Ms Wells, 21, received the prestigious award for Outstanding Achievement by an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander student.

"I had no idea I had won until they called my name out,” she said with a smile.

"I really enjoyed learning new technology and upskilling for the software I would use in the workplace.”

Ms Wells enrolled in the Certificate III in Business Administration at TAFE NSW Ballina as part of a traineeship with Hunter Valley Training Company and also studied Certificate II in Flight Operations in 2014 as a TAFE delivered Vocational Education and Training (TVET) student.

After enrolling in a Certificate III in Business Administration at TAFE Ballina in 2016, Ms Wells then took a role as a customer service officer with TAFE NSW.

But Ms Wells has her eyes on a career as a flight attendant and feels a good business approach could give her an edge.

"The support from my teachers helped me get through and gave me confidence to put new techniques to use,” she said.

"I'm in the process of interviewing for a position as a flight attendant and the skills I learned at TAFE are very transferable.”

Her supervisor, Student Experience and Learning Infrastructure Officer Glenn Kearns, said Ms Wells' attention to detail, positive vibrant attitude and great customer engagement made her a great asset to the team.

"We are so proud Tammy has been recognised for her hard work,” he said.

Julie Wykeham, TAFE NSW Head Teacher of Business, Education, Employment and Support, said Ms Wells had to overcome some learning challenges to complete her qualification, but persevered with the support of her TAFE NSW teachers.

"Tammy was under considerable personal pressure at this time, but she never gave up on her course, as she never lost sight of her long-term goal to become an international flight attendant and travel the world,” Ms Wykeham said.

Ms Wells was one of the outstanding students honoured at the TAFE NSW Ballina Excellence Awards who was also been formally recognised by Ben Franklin, Parliamentary Secretary for Renewable Energy and Northern NSW.

Mr Franklin moved a motion in NSW Parliament congratulating all the TAFE NSW Ballina award recipients and this was recorded in Hansard.

In a recent letter addressed to TAFE NSW Ballina, Mr Franklin said it was a delight to attend the Ballina Campus Awards of Excellence earlier this year.

"I was thrilled to see the hard work and diligence of these students recognised with these awards.”