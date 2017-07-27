High-flying adventure galore

WOLF PITTS: Paul Bennet Airshows will thrill visitors to the Lismore Aviation Expo which will go ahead this Saturday.

THE 2017 Lismore Aviation Expo is all set for take-off this Saturday, July 29, at the Lismore Aviation Centre on Three Chain Rd, South Lismore, after it was previously postponed due to weather conditions being too dangerous for pilots.

The Lismore Aviation Expo offers up a huge line-up of family fun and an impressive array of aviation activities, with everything from an Australia-first helicopter skydive to a major aerobatics display.

There is certainly no shortage of entertainment for anyone who loves aviation, offering an incredible display of aircraft from the 1900s through to the modern day.

Highlights include the Albatross L39 jet, T28 Trojan, YAK 52s and Beech Mentor G-57, as well as Wolf Pitts, a Grunman Avenger, a Rebel 300, Model 12 Pitts, Fox Sailplane, First World War SE-5A biplane, CAC Winjeel, T-34 Mentor, replica Spitfire, Beechcraft Baron... the list goes on!

There are also drones and model aircraft that children will love, colourful hot air balloons and a magnificent display of vintage cars.

"It's a really impressive line-up and the expo is a relatively new event for Lismore that the community has really embraced,” Lismore City Council's Danielle Hanigan said.

The 2017 Lismore Aviation Expo also features displays from institutions offering aviation careers and training, including the Northern Rivers Aero Club, TAFE, emergency services and the defence force.

There will be children's entertainment, trade displays and delicious food stalls.