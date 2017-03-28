High flyer makes heavenly missions for Angel Flight

HE'S a super hero and although he can fly, he doesn't wear a cape.

He saves lives, but he's not a surgeon.

He's flown 152 missions to help people reach medical appointments and made an incredible difference to their lives.

Meet Angel Flight's Dr Peter Martin.

Since 2006, Lismore dentist and volunteer pilot Dr Martin has volunteered for Angel Flight, a free service which transports people of all ages needing medical treatment at destinations where other forms of transport are physically or emotionally taxing or unaffordable.

Since then, he's flown 152 volunteer missions and while Angel Flight pay for the fuel, Dr Martin and his fellow volunteer pilots cover all other costs associated with the flights as well as giving up their own time to assist country families who would otherwise struggle to get to their city medical appointments.

Dr Martin who has held a private pilot licence for more than 35 years said he became involved with Angel Flight as he saw it was a way to combine his passion for flying with helping people in a hands-on role.

"Angel Flight is a highly effective way of contributing to a charitable organisation in a direct manner where the time and effort was directly applied to helping other people," he said.

"I choose to contribute to charitable institution where the dollars get to their intended target."

Dr Martin said he flies his Cessna 172, a four-seater, single engine, fixed wing aircraft out of Lismore on a regular basis and can travel as far as Birdsville before carrying people to Brisbane.

"Then you have to fly home again so it can be a 10 or 12 hour day," he said.

"Angel Flight list upcoming missions on their website and periodically I look at my own scheduling and look at what is manageable and then elect to take one."

Since 2004 Angel Flight have flown 20,694 missions.