High fire danger despite the rain

STAY ALERT: More rain may be on the way but the Rural Fire Service said Northern Rivers residents and visitors are urged to stay alert and have a bushfire plan just in case.

DESPITE grey skies and light rain, residents and visitors in the Northern Rivers region are reminded to be vigilant about the risk of bushfires.

Rural Fire Services spokesman Greg Allen said while there are no fire bans across the state, people need to be aware of the fire danger and have plan in case they need to evacuate from their homes, accommodation or camp-site.

He said the region which attracts thousands of people from across the state and around the country during the school holidays still has a high fire danger.

"People must be vigilant as with school holidays they may be in a new place or region so they need to understand the fire risk and have a bushfire plan and if they see an unattended fire then call triple 000,” he said.

"They can also visit he NSW RFS website , download the 'Fires Near Me' NSW app for their smartphone or call the Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 NSW RFS - 1800 679 737.”

Meanwhile the two significant bush fires of concern within the Tenterfield LGA have been contained.

The Cullens Creek fire, located 60km north east of Tenterfield, and the Plumbargo fire, 10km north east of Drake, have burnt out over 1200 hectares in rugged and steep forest.

Light rain has passed over the Plumbargo fire ground on Sunday morning, helping ground crews and minimal fire activity remains.

With the assistance of favourable weather conditions, back burning along the edges of both fires has enabled the establishment of control lines.

On Sunday firefighters from the NSW RFS and Forestry Corporation continued to deepen these control lines and mop up hot spots around the fire edge.

Over the coming days heavy plant and aircraft will be progressively released from these fires.

Additionally, out of area strike teams from north west NSW have returned home this morning with local crews to return to patrol the fire grounds over the coming days.

Deputy Incident Controller, Forestry Corporation's Matthew Pope, paid particular attention to the efforts of the out of area crews.

"These firefighters have all travelled significant distances and given up their own time to help control the fires,” he said.

"Local crews have been stretched with numerous fires in the area over the past few weeks so the work of the strike teams has been invaluable.”

Mr Pope advised that large amounts of smoke will continue to linger in the area, with pockets deep inside containment lines likely to burn over the week.

"Although the fire has been contained all residents in the vicinity of these fire grounds should remain vigilant and report any flare ups immediately to triple zero (000),” he said.