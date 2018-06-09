High-energy family show with Peppa Pig

PEPPA Pig's Surprise is a high-energy, fun-packed family show.

Actress Emma Grace Arends, who performs in the show, said it's full of singing, dancing and games.

"The audience are encouraged to get involved, joining in with eye spy, learning dances to keep you fit and singing along with all your favourite songs like the Bing Bong Song," she said.

"If you're sitting close to the front get your boots ready to join in with splashing in those muddy puddles."

Ms Arends, who pays Daisy, said the live show had been set up as close to the TV episodes as possible.

"In the intro the characters are introduced as they would in the titles, then the puppeteers cleverly make it look like they fall on their backs laughing," she said.

"Daddy Pig always gets the warmest welcome with his hilariously loud snort."

Daisy isn't in the TV episodes but the children who have seen 'My First Cinema Experience' will understand where she fits in.

"The children are brought into a live interactive version of their favourite TV program where they can shout out, sing, dance and play ... what's not to enjoy!"

PRE-SCHOOLER FUN: Peppa Pig Surprise is a new show coming to the Northern Rivers in June, Dan Tsantilis

The actress said spectators are free to offer as little or as much participation as they want.

"Not everyone is comfortable getting involved or singing at the tops of their lungs so you're more than welcome to sit there with a smile on your face," she said.

"Daisy encourages the children to get involved as much as possible, playing hide and seek and teaching them Mr Potatoes' Keep Fit song.

"If the adults are engaged and let themselves go, the kids automatically are given that permission to have fun and enjoy themselves too," she said.

Emma Grace Arends said it's been amazing for her to see how popular the show is in Australia.

It makes me feel proud to be part of such a great team, working alongside the Australian company 'AKA' as well as UK 'Fiery Angel'.

"The children have been so well behaved in the audiences and there has been some very sweet families we have met along the way."