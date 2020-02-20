Menu
A man was sentenced for driving high
Crime

High driver‘s car filled with stolen meat after bush doof

Felicity Ripper
20th Feb 2020 2:00 AM | Updated: 6:41 AM
A MAN caught driving high says he was returning from a bush doof when police found a basket of stolen meat, a knife and a crack pipe in his car.

Jackson Jai Willan, 20, was pulled over by police at a Beerwah service station on January 24.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell said Willan appeared drug affected with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

He returned a negative result for a roadside breath test.

"The defendant admitted to taking unknown drugs," Senior Constable Burrell said.

Two baskets were found in Willan's car containing merchandise and groceries.

"They further located a cold bag containing a quantity of meat products - a portion of ham, scotch fillets, porterhouse steaks, ribs and a number of grocery items," Const Burrell said.

Willan told police he had purchased the baskets of items for $50 each off "junkies" and he knew they were likely stolen.

He said he used the crack pipe found in his car to "smoke ice".

Willan had also been pulled over by police at Burpengary about 3.30am on January 21.

He was detained in relation to other matters and police later found a knife on him.

He told police he used it for self-defence.

At Caloundra Magistrates Court yesterday, Willan pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of weapons, driving under the influence of drugs, possessing tainted property, possessing utensils, possessing utensils that had been used and unlawfully possessing a relevant substance.

Lawyer Donna Hanslow-Hastie said Willan had experienced homelessness in the past but was now living with his mother and trying to get his life on track.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said Willan had to make some significant life-changing decisions.

For driving under the influence, Willan was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 14 months.

He was placed on probation for 18 months for the remaining offences.

